Prowlers Fall, Split with Mammoth

March 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Elmira Mammoth 5-2 on March 11 to split their series at McMorran Place. Danick Rodrigue made 52 saves for Elmira.

Zack Olen got the scoring started 5:10 into the opening period when he stepped over the blue line and picked the top corner. That was his first professional goal and earned him the third star of the game.

Joe Deveny doubled the advantage early in the second with a power-play goal.

Ricards Jelenskis took over later in the period with a pair of power-play goals to tie the score at two.

Noah Wild came in on a breakaway and scored on the backhand to give the Mammoth the lead with under two minutes to play in the period. He was the game's second star.

The Prowlers threw all they could at the Elmira net in the third period but couldn't beat Rodrigue. Luke Richards scored a dagger with three minutes to go and Tate Leeson hit the empty net.

Frank Schumacher, Alex Johnson and Matt Stoia each picked up an assist for the Prowlers. Nick Althaus made 28 saves in his professional hockey debut.

Dalton Anderson and Tristan Mock each had a pair of assists for the Mammoth. Rodrigue picked up the victory in his first start with the team.

The Prowlers' homestand continues when the Delaware Thunder come to town on March 17 and 18. Tickets are available online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.