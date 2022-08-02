Prowlers Bring Back Gino Mini and Caleb Williams

The Prowlers have announced that defenseman Gino Mini and forward Caleb Williams are returning to the team in 2022-23. Both played in Port Huron for the first time last season.

Mini joined the Prowlers as a waiver claim from Danbury in December after an assist in two games. The 26-year-old finished his third FPHL season with 10 points in 18 games in Port Huron.

"He's the kind of guy that you love to have on your team," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Good locker room guy and a big, physical presence at the point. He's always ready to get in the mix and give the fans a show. It was a priority for us to make sure he was coming back and we can't be more excited that he is."

Mini started his FPHL career after three years at Oakland University where he racked up awards as an MVP Defenseman and Second Team All-League in 2017-18. He made his FPHL debut in the 2019-20 season with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees and finished out the year with the Elmira Enforcers. Mini put up 14 points in 49 games in his rookie season. He spent the entire 2020-21 season in Elmira as well.

"I think our team has a good chance at making the playoffs and being a contender," Mini said. "I enjoyed my time a lot in Port Huron last season, it helped me re-find my love for the game. I think we could potentially have something special this season and I'm happy and fortunate that I can be a part of it."

Williams joined the professional ranks last season and put up eight points in 37 games as a rookie after making the team out of the free agent camp.

"His skill and work ethic are what drew us to him originally," Graham said. "He's the kind of player that will spend countless hours on the ice working on things and as a coach, you love to see that. He did anything we asked of him last year, whether it was playing a role up front or spending a couple of months playing defense when we were short. I'm excited to see his improvement from this off-season and the confidence he's gained from having a year under his belt."

Between the last two seasons, Williams played in 86 games with the Toledo Cherokee in the USPHL Premier and put up 61 points. He originally made the jump from the NA3HL during the 2018-19 campaign with the Detroit Fighting Irish.

"I'm excited for the season to start and play games at McMorran Arena in front of our fans for another year," Williams said. "Last year was my first year and I really learned a lot about what it takes to be a pro. I'm ready to get back on the ice with my teammates this season and win games."

The first game at McMorran Arena this season will be Oct. 15 against the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

