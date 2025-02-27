Prowlers Bring Back Dekumbis, Add Marty

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the return of forward Vincent Dekumbis along with the addition of fellow Lawrence University alum Dylan Marty. Dekumbis is signing as a standard player while Marty is a collegiate signing.

Dekumbis spent the last two seasons in Port Huron and put up 29 points in 55 career FPHL games. He played this year with GDT Bellinzona Snakes in the Swiss League where he had a goal and an assist in 36 games. Dekumbis will need to play all 15 remaining regular season games for the Prowlers to be eligible for playoffs. With number 23 currently worn by Joel Frazee, Dekumbis will wear 96.

"It's great to have Vinny back in Prowlers' uniform," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He knows our systems well and will really help us down the stretch. He will bring a lot of speed to our lineup."

Marty was a senior in his second year at Lawrence after two at Framingham State University. He had two assists in 18 games to cap off an NCAA DIII career that saw him play 77 games and put up 38 points from the blue line. Before college, the New Richmond, Wisconsin native played four years of USPHL Premier hockey with the Hudson Havoc. Marty will wear 88.

"Marty comes highly regarded from Lawrence University," Johnson said. "He plays with a ton of speed and will always be first on the puck on the forecheck. I'm excited to see how he transitions to the pro game."

Both will be in the lineup for the Prowlers' road games this weekend in Danbury which can be seen on the PHP Network YouTube channel. The team returns home for games on March 7, 8 and 9, including Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer night that Saturday. Tickets to those games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

