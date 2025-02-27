Bobcats Activate Pair of Top Performers

February 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Today the Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, announced a pair of moves on the Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Trackers ahead of their upcoming home series against HC Venom. The club has activated both forward Hunter Godmere and Belarusian blueliner Timur Gavrilovich.

Godmere returns after a stellar debut weekend earlier this month. The 6'2" 210lb New Lowell, ON native torched the Motor City Rockers for 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in just a pair of contests. His red-hot weekend included the Bobcats first hat trick since November of 2023 on February 8th.

Gavrilovich brings back his towering 6'6" 230lb frame and is coming off an assist on the eventual game winning goal in his most recent contest with the 'Cats against the Monroe Moccasins and a multi-point effort against the Columbus River Dragons on Dec. 27th.

Additionally, F Devin Sanders has been placed on inactive status, and goaltender Marshall Murphy has been placed on season-ending IR with an upper body injury.

The Bobcats begin a massive 7-game homestand this weekend against HC Venom. Friday night is Hockey Tonk night pres. By Classic Country 98.1 WBRF, with all fans dressed in cowboy/cowgirl attire receiving a free popcorn. Saturday is Local Business Appreciation/Group Night and features special group ticket rates and a postgame skating session with the players. For tickets, group packages and information on how to advertise your local business for Saturday's game, contact jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com or kscott@blueridgebobcats.com. For tickets and more information, log onto blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or call 276-335-2100.

