Prowlers Blanked by Columbus

March 28, 2024

The Port Huron Prowlers faced the FPHL-leading Columbus River Dragons for the first time this season on March 28 at McMorran Place and were shut out 4-0. William Lavalliere made 30 stops for his first career FPHL shutout.

"We had opportunities to score, we just didn't capitalize on those opportunities," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "Against good teams, when you make simple mistakes, the puck ends up in the back of your net. I think that happened a couple too many times tonight. Obviously, without any goals, it's tough to win a hockey game."

Columbus' power play broke the ice late in the first as Kyle Moore took a feed from Austin Daae and made a move around Ian Wallace before tucking the puck home.

In the second, the Dragons got a three-on-two and Cody Wickline fed Alex Storjohann behind the defense and he made a power move to the cage and put home his 22nd of the season. Lavalliere stoned multiple in-tight opportunities from the Prowlers as they tried to get on the board.

In the third, another Columbus three-on-two saw Kyle Moore drop the puck to Justin MacDonald who fired a shot five-hole on Wallace to extend the lead to 3-0 and his point streak to 38. The scoring finished with Carter Shinkaruk sending a shot-pass that was deflected by Nolan Slachetka for the Dragons' second power-play goal of the night.

Wallace finished with 34 saves in the loss for Port Huron. The Prowlers' power play was 0-6 in the contest.

"We were able to do some things on the power play and get some good looks from it," Graham said. "When we had those looks, we missed the net too many times or passed up a good shooting opportunity. The good news is that the opportunities are there, you have to worry when the opportunities stop coming."

Moore added an assist to his goal while Wickline dished out a pair of helpers.

Before these teams match up again on Saturday, the Prowlers host the Binghamton Black Bears while the Dragons visit the Motor City Rockers on Friday. Tickets to the remaining games at McMorran Place this weekend are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

