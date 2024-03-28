Curry College Goaltender Wahlgren Joins Prowlers

March 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have another face in the crease in goaltender Oscar Wahlgren. The signing comes in light of Tucker Tynan being evaluated for injury and his return this season is questionable.

The Swedish netminder Wahlgren spent the last four years at Curry College. This season, he helped the Colonels make a run to the NCAA quarterfinals where they lost to eventual national champion Hobart College. He finished the season with a 1.59 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

Before Hobart, Wahlgren played two seasons with the Utah Outliers in the Western States Hockey League. He finished with a 44-29-3 record with a 1.88 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

The Prowlers continue the stretch run to the playoffs on March 28, 29 and 30 at McMorran Place. Tickets to all three games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024

Curry College Goaltender Wahlgren Joins Prowlers - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.