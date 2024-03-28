Lavalliere Posts First Pro Shutout in 4-0 Win over Prowlers

PORT HURON, MI - William Lavalliere earned his first professional shutout with 30 saves and Justin MacDonald extended his league-record scoring streak to 38 games as the Columbus River Dragons blanked the Port Huron Prowlers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Lavalliere was outstanding all night, including a critical stretch of 1:05 where Columbus was down five-on-three in the second period. The Montreal, PQ native made several point-blank stops on Prowlers shooters to frustrate the opposition and help the River Dragons to the win.

Columbus also went two-for-three on the power play, netting goals from Kyle Moore and Nolan Slachetka. MacDonald and Alex Storjohann added even-strength goals in the win.

Notes:

Columbus can now wrap up the Continental Division title with a win in regulation tomorrow night at the Motor City Rockers.

MacDonald's scoring streak is at 38 games and totals 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points.

Lavalliere's shutout was the first of his pro career.

The game is the first of only two between the division rivals this season; the second game and final game comes on Saturday night back in Port Huron.

Defenseman Parker Layton made his professional debut in the contest and recorded three shots on goal and an even rating.

The River Dragons now head to Motor City for a game against the Rockers tomorrow night at 7:35 pm. The next home games are April 5 and 6 for Legends Weekend. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

