Prowlers Back on Board with the City, Parks and Rec

August 16, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron, MI- The Port Huron Prowlers are excited to announce that we will be have partnered back up with the City of Port Huron and will be working directly with Parks and Recreation department once again. The City has been a big supporter of the Prowlers since year one, and the Prowlers have been working directly with the Parks and Recreation department putting on a Skate With the Pros every Tuesday. This is something that Joe Pace and Matt Graham made a top priority to continue. "Its a great opportunity for children of all skill levels to come out and get high quality, professional instruction" Pace said. "Each season Skate With the Pros has grown in size and become a better tool for kids who are looking to have some fun while learning new skills." For more information on Skate with the Pros you can contact The City of Port Huron Parks and Recreation Dept.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

