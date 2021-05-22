Prowlers Announce Changes to Staff

May 22, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron MI | The Port Huron Prowlers announce that current Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager Matt Graham will be stepping into an elevated role as Head Coach and General Manager heading into 2021-22. Graham will be replacing Joe Pace who has decided to step down due to personal reasons.

Graham will take over having spent the previous three seasons as Pace's Assistant. "I'm excited about the opportunity, I can't thank Joe and Barry (Soskin) enough for trusting in me and allowing me the opportunity to lead such a great organization. I have learned a lot from Joe these past few years and look forward to the challenges ahead." Graham, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, has been involved in professional hockey since the 2013 season after graduating from Becker College with a degree in Sport Management. Graham has also been a member of the Port Huron Prowlers since the 2017-2018 season.

Joe has decided to step away to allow himself more time focusing on family and spending more time with his kids. "This wasn't an easy decision for myself or my family," Joe said. "We came here in 2015 to start the Prowlers. Not only did the Prowlers find a home here and fit right in, but our family did as well. That being said, my family and kids have sacrificed a lot for me to be able to do something that I love for a very long time. I look forward to making this sacrifice for them. I don't plan on stepping away from the game just yet. My hope would to get in a dozen or so games and stay playoff eligible for next season." Pace is the current FPHL leader in games played with 443 and PIM's at 1,458.

The Prowlers and the rest of the FPHL are slated to take the ice this October. Season ticket information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Be sure to follow the Prowlers on social media to stay up to date!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2021

Prowlers Announce Changes to Staff - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.