Prowlers Add Stoia, Scantlebury to Roster

The Port Huron Prowlers have received defenseman Matt Stoia via a return from loan from the Quad City Storm of the SPHL and signed forward Tucker Scantlebury. Stoia played with Port Huron during the 2019-20 season while Scantlebury will make his pro debut with the Prowlers.

Stoia played 52 games last season in Quad City and put up 12 points and 118 penalty minutes. The Marysville, Michigan native made the jump to pro hockey with the Prowlers in October 2019 after beginning that season with the Jamestown Rebels in the NAHL. Stoia notched 13 points in 24 games as a rookie for the Prowlers while also appearing in 15 SPHL games with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Scantlebury hails from Foxwarren, Manitoba and attended Red Deer Polytechnic in Alberta. As an alternate captain last season, the 23-year-old had 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games for the Kings. He was a part of the Fayetteville Marksmen's training camp in the SPHL before heading to Port Huron.

Before attending college, Scantlebury played juniors in the AJHL, MJHL and SJHL.

Both Stoia and Scantlebury are expected to suit up for the Prowlers during their series with the Carolina Thunderbirds on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased at phprowlers.com/tickers or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

