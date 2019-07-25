Prowlers Add Pair of D-Men

July 25, 2019

Prowlers Add Pair of D-Men





The Port Huron Prowlers have added some depth to the blue line.

Both Nicholas Bisser and Bryan Parsons will be dawning a Prowlers sweater this winter.

Bisser, a 20-year-old native of Etobicoke, Ontario, captained the Welland Jr. Canadians last season.

The Prowlers will be the first professional action that Bisser sees, and is excited to get on the ice.

"I am excited to see what Bisser can bring to the table. We have heard nothing but good things about him, and look forward to seeing him on the ice in October," Pace stated.

A familiar face will also return to McMorran Arena.

Bryan Parsons, a 26-year-old Becker College Alumnus, will be entering his second season as a player in the FPHL.

Parsons came to Port Huron mid way through last season when he was traded from Watertown and suited up in 12 games for the Prowlers, tallying six assists in the process.

Adding the pair of defencemen gives head coach Joe Pace more options to work with

"Last season at times we were very thin on the back end. Returning a player like Parsons is big for us, because he is now going into his second year and we are going to expect more out of him," said Pace.

Parsons, Bisser, and the rest of the Port Huron Prowlers will kick off their Federal Hockey League season on October 25, when they head to Danbury to take on the Hat Tricks.

The Prowlers open the season at home on November 10 when they take on the Columbus River Dragons at McMorran Arena.

By: Brady Beedon

