Prowlers Add Japanese Goaltender Kuroiwa

The Prowlers are adding to their crease with the signing of Japanese netminder Yoshihiro Kuroiwa. He could become the first player from Japan to play for the Prowlers in franchise history.

"We're very excited to have Yoshi joining us this season," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "It's nice when you can bring in a player who has 10 years of pro experience. He played his junior hockey in the US and had great success in the NAHL and coming up playing for Honeybaked. I think he can compete for the starting spot and I look forward to seeing him win games for us this season."

The 30-year-old has a long resume in pro hockey around the world. He's spent time in Latvia, Ukraine, Finland, South Korea and his home country, Japan. He was also on Team Japan's roster for the 2021 IIHF World Championships Division 1, Group B.

This won't be Kuroiwa's first time playing in Michigan. He was part of the Motor City Metal Jackets and Honeybaked 18U AAA teams in 2010-11.

"I am proud to have signed a PTO with Port Huron, a historic team in the FPHL," Kuroiwa said. "I came to the United States to play hockey when I was 16 years old, and then I came to Michigan. So, I am very excited to be playing in Michigan again. I look forward to seeing you all in October."

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

