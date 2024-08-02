Big Forward Vaughan Returns

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that Jake Vaughan will be back for his first full season as a pro. The 6'5" forward joined the team in March as a collegiate signing following the conclusion of his NCAA season.

Vaughan made his pro debut at McMorran Place on March 28 against the Columbus River Dragons and scored his first goal the next night against Binghamton. He tallied another before the season was over for two goals in five games and finished as a +5.

"Jake is a big signing for us after he was one of the six college players who joined us at the end of the last season," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "We're very excited to see what he can do this year. It's not often you can find players of his size who have the skating and skill he does. I see him as a big part of our line up and our success this year. He's a player that can play up and down the line up and I could see him really dominating for us this year. Not only being a great player, but he's a great person off the ice. When you can add players who have his character; it's infectious to the whole room and can make a big difference throughout the long season."

The 24-year-old continues his hockey career following four seasons of NCAA DIII hockey split between Connecticut College and Saint Mary's University. He finished his college career with six goals and 12 points in 54 games. Vaughan also played two seasons in the NAHL.

"I'm incredibly excited to come back to Port Huron," Vaughan said. "Hockey has been a passion of mine my whole life and I'm blessed and thankful for the opportunity to keep playing the game. I can't wait to get the season going."

