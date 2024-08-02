Scott Ramaekers Re-Signs in Binghamton

August 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce that forward, Scott Ramaekers, has been re-signed for the the 2024-25 season. The SUNY Brockport alum played in eight regular-season games last year.

In his second game with the Black Bears, Ramaekers scored two goals against the Elmira River Sharks. He spent six years as a member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabers organization. Prior to joining the Black Bears, the 26-year-old had played the last four seasons with the Golden Eagles in the SUNYAC. In 91 games with Brockport, Ramaekers recorded 16 goals and added 20 assists.

