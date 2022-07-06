Prowlers Acquire Joseph Deveny

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Joseph Deveny from the Motor City Rockers in exchange for forward Ross Bartlett. This will be Deveny's second stint with the Prowlers after spending the 2020-21 season in Port Huron when he put up 10 points in 22 games.

"I'm excited about the prospect of being back in Port Huron with many familiar faces," Deveny said.

The 28-year-old spent most of last season in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls and Peoria Rivermen. He had 10 points in 25 games with the Bulls and suited up for eight contests with Peoria. He also saw some FPHL action in 2021-22, putting up 10 points in six games with the Delaware Thunder.

Before joining the Prowlers for the first time, Deveny showed his scoring prowess in his first professional season with the Watertown Wolves in 2019-20, putting up 21 goals and 47 points in 40 games while also appearing in two games with the SPHL's Bulls.

Before his professional career, the Stouffville, Ontario native played four years at SUNY-Canton and was a team captain his senior year while leading the team in scoring.

"When we saw that there was an opportunity to add Joe Deveny to our roster, it was a no-brainer," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He brings great goal-scoring ability and plenty of SPHL experience. Strengthening our top six this offseason was a point of emphasis for us and this move does just that. We moved him last season because it was unlikely he'd be with us for the postseason and so he could be closer to family for the remainder of the season. We're ecstatic to have him back in a Prowlers jersey for this upcoming season."

2021-22 was Bartlett's first season in the FPHL. He split the year between Carolina and Port Huron and put up 11 points in 15 games.

The 2022-23 season is just over three months away and the home opener is slated for Oct. 15. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

