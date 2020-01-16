Prowlers Acquire Blake Scott from Watertown

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired goaltender Blake Scott from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for cash considerations.

While Scott is in his second season in the FPHL, Port Huron is the third team he will be playing for. In Watertown this season, Scott posted a 3-0-0-0 record with a 2.33 goals against average and a .947 save percentage.

Last season, the Chesapeake native was a member of the Danville Dashers and Watertown Wolves.

Scott played three years of hockey at Liberty University from 2015-2018.

Head Coach Joe Pace knows how important Scott will be for his team. "Blake is a tremendous goalie and we were so glad we could pick him up. With all the injuries our goalies have endured, we welcome a player like Blake in net for us. He is a huge addition," Pace said. "We look forward to having him on our team and know he'll have a huge impact for us moving forward."

The Prowlers have a home-and-home this weekend with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Friday's game will be played in Battle Creek and the Prowlers return home on Saturday night.

