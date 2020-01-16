Rumble Bees Home Friday Night

January 16, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - Following a long four-weeks' absence from their hockey home of The Rink Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees make their first appearance on home ice in the New Year 2020 when they launch a two-games' home-and-home series Friday night at 7:35 pm against their Western Division and in-state rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers.

In playing their first home game since December 21st, the Rumble Bees will be returning home after a somewhat grueling six-games' road junket which did produce an historic, first-ever victory, a 2-1 triumph in Elmira, back on January 3rd, the club's initial performance of the new calendar year.

Tomorrow night's clash against Port Huron also commences the second-half of the fledgling franchise 56-games' schedule in the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League). Through the first 28-games, the Battle Creek club has compiled a mark of 28(1-27-0) for 3-points in the Western Division standings. When they take the ice Friday night against the Prowlers, the Rumble Bees will be in quest with zest of their first-ever victory in front of the home fans. They are 13(0-13-0) in that category. Port Huron, 25(16-9-0) for 45-points, is making its first-ever trip to "The Cereal City" as the two teams tangle for the second of seven meetings in 2019-20. In the lone previous collision back on December 18th in Port Huron, the Prowlers prevailed, 7-2.

Friday night's game represents the Rumble Bees only home appearance for January as after this outing, the club returns to foreign ice warfare, again, for six more games, not returning home until a February 7th and 8th two-games' homestand series against this same Port Huron club.

Following Friday night's clash, the two teams will travel to Port Huron where the Rumble Bees will be the guests of the Prowlers in a Saturday night 8:00 pm encore to cap the weekend set. Then on Monday afternoon, the Rumble Bees have a date in Mentor against the Ice Breakers in a 2:00 pm showdown duel in the seventh and final bout of the campaign between these two teams. Radio broadcast times Saturday night from Port Huron and Monday afternoon from Mentor will be 7:30 pm and 1:30 pm respectively on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One" and 930 AM with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

On the roster front, the Rumble Bees will be debuting two more new goaltenders; Morgan Hudson, 27, acquired in a deal with Delaware and Michal Marcinek, 24, secured from Slovakia. In addition, for the defense, Brett Menton, 28 will make his debut, having been obtained from Danbury. Goaltender Joel Eisenhower and defenseman Dave Nicoletti remain shelved with maladies while the playing status of both defenseman Vinnie Susi and center Nate Pelligra is listed as undisclosed at this time.

