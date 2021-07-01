Providence Bruins Sign Eli Zummack to Two-Year AHL Contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, July 1, that the team has signed forward Eli Zummack to a two-year AHL contract.

"Eli improved each year as a playmaking center with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League," said Ferguson. "We are excited to have him in Providence and look forward to watching his growth and development this season."

Zummack, a native of Kelowna, British Columbia, skated in 21 games with Spokane last season, scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists for 22 points. He has appeared in 254 career games in the WHL, all with Spokane, recording 70 goals and 169 assists for 239 points. The 21-year-old forward also dressed in 22 career playoff games with the Chiefs, scoring six goals and picking up 13 assists for 19 points.

During the 2019-20 season, Zummack served as an alternate captain for Spokane and was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team. His 64 assists in as many games led the WHL that season.

The P-Bruins will open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 16, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Details on start time and opponent will be released at a later date.

