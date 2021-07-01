AHL Board of Governors Approves Purchase of Rockford Franchise by Chicago Blackhawks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has approved the transfer of ownership of the Rockford IceHogs AHL franchise to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The IceHogs will begin their 15th season as the Blackhawks' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League this fall.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

