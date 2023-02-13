Prospects Weekends Return to Victory Field for 2023 Campaign

February 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - With pitchers and catchers officially reporting to spring training this week, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that two Prospects Weekends presented by Hoosier Lottery have been added to the 2023 promotional calendar. The fifth installment of the popular promotion will include Oneil Cruz and Ji-Hwan Bae bobblehead giveaways, the Indians wearing 'Young Bucs' jerseys on field as an ode to their affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and appearances by the Pirates Pierogies and Pirate Parrot in September.

"Prospects Weekends have been one of the top game day promotions to our baseball fans over the past four seasons at Victory Field," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "We look forward to unveiling the Oneil Cruz and Ji-Hwan Bae bobbleheads, wearing and auctioning off specialty 'Young Bucs' jerseys, and welcoming the Pirates Pierogies and Pirate Parrot to the Vic for in-game entertainment."

The first Prospects Weekend falls on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 when the Indians host the Iowa Cubs. The Indians will debut their 'Young Bucs' jerseys on May 19 with Friday Fireworks immediately following the game. Then on May 20, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Oneil Cruz bobblehead. During the Sunday, May 21 series finale, the first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a prospect bobblehead thanks to Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air.

The finale also includes Sunday Characters with Princesses (and Pirates!) presented by MHS with a princesses meet-and-greet and Rowdie dressed like a pirate. Fans are encouraged to dress up like their favorite fairy tale princesses and pirates, too.

The second Prospects Weekend takes place on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 with the Toledo Mud Hens in town. Pirates Pierogies will be in attendance for both games and the Sunday, Sept. 10 series finale, and 'Young Bucs' jerseys will be up for auction from gates open on Sept. 8 through the end of the seventh inning on Sept. 9 to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Friday Fireworks cap the Sept. 8 affair while the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sept. 9 receive a Ji-Hwan Bae bobblehead. Bae was Indianapolis' Team MVP in 2022 and made his MLB debut in late September. The weekend finale features Sunday Characters with Princesses (and Pirates!) and an appearance by the official mascot of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pirate Parrot.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.