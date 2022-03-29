Prospects 1500 Profile: Sam Bachman

In the approach to the 2022 Trash Pandas season, we've teamed up with Prospects 1500 to give fans a preview for which players they might see in the Rocket City.

First up is one of the top prospects in the Angels system, Sam Bachman.

The Angels chose the Indiana native with their first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the 9th pick overall. After being drafted, Bachman pitched for the Tri-City Dust Devils to the tune of a 3.77 ERA in 14 innings. He is known for his massive fastball and a sharp biting slider. Bachman also has a changeup as a 3rd pitch that was rarely used in college.

The Angels are hoping to get better consistency from Bachman that will allow him to excel in Double-A and beyond. He almost made his Trash Pandas debut last year, but the pandemic prevented that. Expect him to start the season in Rocket City and move to Triple-A halfway through the season.

The 2022 Trash Pandas campaign gets under way on the road against the Birmingham Barons on April 8th, followed by the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12th against Pensacola. Tickets are still available for opening week, and can be purchased here.

