Regions Field Updates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons announced multiple Regions Field upgrades that twill positively impact attendees' experiences in 2022.

Regions Field will join the increasing number of major and minor league ballparks that have gone cashless when the 2022 season begins on April 8th. This includes all forms of payment at Regions Field: parking, tickets, concessions, and souvenirs.

The Barons Sports Depot and all concession stands around Regions Field will accept credit and debit cards. Cashless transactions will allow for faster, convenient, and easy transactions, reduce contact between employees and guests, and shorten time spent in concession lines, creating an overall improved fan experience.

The Barons will also continue their partnership with Clutch! to provide fans with parking options around Regions Field. For the first time since 2019, the parking lot on 1st Ave South and 14th Street (Barons Parking Lot) will be accessible to individuals on Barons game days. The Barons will operate and manage this parking lot, which allows convenient access to the Stivers Auto Plaza Main Entrance. Fans may purchase parking ahead of time for the Barons Parking Lot or use the app to view free street parking options around the stadium.

In conjunction with the city of Birmingham, Regions Field will also have upgraded WiFi and new seating in the Merrill Lynch Batter's Box seating section, featuring mesh-backed seats and cupholders. Regions Field's concession and catering company, J & S Concessions, is upgrading its operations as well and will utilize Appetize, a new point of sale and inventory system that will streamline concessions operations and allow the concessions staff to continue to focus on providing Barons fans a great game day experience.

This season, Barons fans will also be able to order food directly to their seats, anywhere in the seating bowl, with StadiumDrop. The third party service includes an app that fans can download, access the full Barons concessions menu, and complete the transaction, all within the app. A StadiumDrop server will then deliver the food right to the fans seat so no one misses a minute of the action.

The concessions menu will also feature several new items; in addition to classic baseball staples like hot dogs, popcorn, and nachos, the Barons are excited to offer the Parkside Cubano, the "Dump Truck" sandwich, Nashville Hot Mac 'N Cheese, and the Dreamland Magic City Dog. Local vendor Steel City Pops will also be sold at Regions Field in addition to other small business food trucks during the season.

Local brews will also be on tap at Regions Field, including Monday Night Brewery's Dr. Robot Blackberry Lemon Sour and Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA, Good People Brewing Company's IPA and Muchacho, and TrimTab Brewing Company's Paradise Now and 205 Pale Ale.

The Barons have also partnered with Tickets.com to provide digital ticketing beginning in 2022. Tickets.com provides fans with a patron-focused system and an optimized user experience on both desktop and mobile sites. Fans may access and manage their digital ticketing account here. Tickets may be purchased online here and can be scanned directly on a phone or printed out at home. Numerous major and minor league organizations use Tickets.com.

"Since Regions Field opened in 2013, we have always aimed to provide the best experience and creating fun memories," says Barons General Manager, Jonathan Nelson. "We believe that all the upgrades we are introducing in 2022 will help accomplish that and raise the bar by allowing easier, more convenient, and faster transactions and experiences."

