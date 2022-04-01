Prospects 1500 Profile: Kyren Paris

In the approach to the 2022 Trash Pandas season, we've teamed up with Prospects 1500 to give fans a preview for which players they might see in the Rocket City.

Taking a look at a position player, Kyren Paris is one of the highest rated hitting prospects in the Angels farm system.

Paris exploded into the minors last season, taking the California League by storm. Injuries and Covid have limited the 2019 2nd rounder's playing time. Through 29 games in Single-A last season, Paris hit .274 with 13 extra base hits and 27 walks. Kyren can absolutely fly, 16 steals and only caught 4 times. His approach is more contact-oriented rather than trying to hit for power.

Paris has shown a good ability to understand the strike zone for his age. In the field, the arm and his footwork will likely push him to second base, where his bat will carry him to a major league role. This exciting prospect will start the season in High A and could see time with Rocket City by mid-season.

The 2022 Trash Pandas campaign gets under way on the road against the Birmingham Barons on April 8th, followed by the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12th against Pensacola. Tickets are still available for opening week, and can be purchased here.

