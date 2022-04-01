StadiumDrop and Mississippi Braves Announce Partnership

April 1, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - StadiumDrop, a pioneer of in-seat delivery and fan experience, today announced its partnership with the Mississippi Braves food and beverage team, bringing their in-seat delivery, contactless payment, and express pick up options to Trustmark Park this summer.

Under this partnership agreement, fans will now enjoy several options for improving their experience, including the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concessions and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other options for a speedy concessions experience will include, express pickup lanes which allow fans to order ahead, and skip the lines - all available in the StadiumDrop App.

Starting in 2022, the Mississippi Braves will utilize StadiumDrop, the game-changing, digital, and mobile application that allows fans to access concessions via mobile devices, thus giving fans the ability to skip long lines, stay in the moment and have peace of mind for safe and effective in-seat food delivery.

"We are thrilled to partner with StadiumDrop and add this unique ballpark experience for our fans," said Mississippi Braves Director of Food & Beverage Thomas Gazda. "Mobile ordering will help save fans time during trips to the concession stand and allow them to see our entire menu of food and drinks from the comfort of their seat."

StadiumDrop's digital concession technology will provide fans attending Braves events the ability to identify busier concession times, push notifications out to fans for reminders of skipping lines, and provide the data needed for frequency of orders, hot spots throughout the venues, and more consistent information into buying behaviors for fan favorites.

"As StadiumDrop continues to expand, partnerships with teams like the Mississippi Braves are critical, said Adam McAbee, COO -StadiumDrop. We are thrilled to be a part of this organization's operations this year, and we are looking forward to a great season. Fans will have the option to stay in the moments that matter the most and create memories that last a lifetime!"

"The Mississippi Braves' goal each season is to create a fresh, new experience for our fans," said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. We feel the addition of StadiumDrop to our game day roster will have a positive impact on our customers before the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day and throughout the 2022 season."

