Promotions Schedule Announced for 2024 River Cats Season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Following the excitement of hosting the first stop of the Giants & KNBR 2024 FanFest Tour and with Opening Night just around the corner, the Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have announced their 2024 promotions schedule. The full schedule includes 75 home games with a total of 27 fireworks nights, over 20 theme nights, six giveaways, and weekly promotions.

Many fan-favorite theme nights will be returning in 2024, including Salute to Armed Forces Night, First Responders Night, and Princess & Pirates Night. That is not all, as those theme night staples will be joined by newcomers such as Luau Night, Dino Night, and Wild West Night. Even Wizarding Night is receiving a magical makeover to officially become Harry Potter Night, complete with a gate giveaway and specialty jerseys worn by the players that will be auctioned for purchase. All of that will be in addition to our six scheduled monthly giveaways.

Giveaways

There will be six can't-miss giveaway nights during the Sacramento season for the first 2,500 fans in attendance, including a replica jersey to celebrate the River Cats' 25th anniversary.

Friday, April 12 vs. El Paso - Kyle Harrison T-Shirt Jersey

Friday, May 17 vs. Oklahoma City - Patrick Bailey Bobblehead presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Friday, June 21 vs. Round Rock - 2000s Replica Jersey

Friday, July 19 vs. Albuquerque - Dinger Coffee Mug

Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Salt Lake - SF Giants Themed Item to be Announced

Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Sugar Land - River Cats Specialty Item to be Announced

Fireworks Shows

Fridays and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday return for a combined 26 postgame fireworks shows, and celebrate the Fourth of July a day early by coming to the park for the River Cats' annual Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular against the Reno Aces on July 3 at 7:05 p.m. (PT).

Dorados de Sacramento

The Sacramento River Cats will play four games as the Dorados de Sacramento this season as part of Minor League Baseball's 2024 Copa de la Diversión(tm), celebrating baseball's Hispanic/Latino fan base. The River Cats will play as the Dorados on April 9, May 5, Aug. 29, and Sept. 17. Enjoy $2 tacos at all Dorados games.

Weekly Promotions

Outside of specialty themes and identities, there is still great fun to be had at Sutter Health Park with the many weekly promotions:

Toyota Family Value Tuesday - $2 hot dogs and ice cream

Wet Nose Wednesday - Dogs can join their best friends for a game from the Toyota Home Run Hill

Thirsty Thursday - Domestic and craft beer specials on Toyota Home Run Hill

SMUD Orange Friday - Enjoy happy hour and live music in Elysian Landing from 5-6 p.m. (PT)

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday - Watch fireworks from your seat after a River Cats game

Sunday Funday - Bring the kids to the ballpark to grab pregame autographs, and stay until the end where they can run the bases for free

All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Family Packs are on sale now and are available for every Saturday home game. With nine of our theme nights scheduled on Saturday games, fans can purchase their Family Packs now to make plans to attend those games. Family Packs include four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four limited edition hats. Learn more and purchase at rivercats.com/familypack.

Sacramento kicks off its season at home with Opening Night on March 29 against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). The full schedule is currently available online at rivercats.com. Game dates, times and promotional dates may be subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are currently available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). Single game tickets will go on sale at the River Cats' annual Preseason Party on Sunday, March 3.

