Promotional Schedule Released, Abercrombie to be Honoured August 11

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced their 2023 promotional schedule Wednesday.

The club will celebrate its 30th season, featuring 30 years of great players and 30 years of great memories.

One of the highlights of this season's promotional schedule will take place Friday, August 11 when the team honours two-time American Association champion Reggie Abercrombie by retiring his #11 jersey, giving away Reggie bobbleheads to the first 1,000 in attendance, and concluding with a spectacular fireworks display. Abercrombie spent six seasons (2014-19) with the Goldeyes and holds the club's career records in home runs (92), runs batted in (393), and runs scored (371). The Columbus, Georgia native is also the American Association's all-time record holder in games played (781), hits (936), home runs (146), RBIs (606), and runs scored (563).

Abercrombie said, "I was privileged to wear a Goldeyes jersey for six seasons and it will be an honour to see my number recognized along with the other greats in team history. Winnipeg was the best city I played in with the greatest fans. Carrying the trophy around Shaw Park when we won the championship in 2017 was one of the best moments of my professional career. Having my number retired will be the icing on the cake."

Winnipeg manager Greg Tagert, who piloted the Gary SouthShore RailCats throughout Abercrombie's Goldeyes tenure said, "Reggie is a great example to every player in our game. He played the game with passion and love, striving to compete at the highest level. Regardless of long bus rides, tough scheduling, less than ideal circumstances, Reggie always brought his best every game."

Former Goldeyes skipper Rick Forney said, "I'm super excited about Reggie receiving this tremendous accolade. Reggie was the heart and soul of our team for many years including our back-to-back championships. I can't think of a more deserving person."

Other notable dates, including the remaining five post-game fireworks shows include:

Friday, May 19 - Home Opener - Magnet Schedule Giveaway and Fireworks

Saturday, June 10 - Métis Night - Fireworks

Wednesday, July 12 - Retro Night - Fanny Pack Giveaway and Fireworks

Tuesday, July 25 - Ukrainian Night

Thursday, July 27 - Country Night

Friday, July 28 - Oktoberfest in July - Beer Mug Giveaway and Fireworks

Thursday, August 10 - Shirt Off Our Backs Night

Saturday, August 12 - Bark in the Park

Thursday, August 24 - Dance Party

Friday, August 25 - Fan Appreciation Night - Fireworks

Sunday, August 27 - Team Photo Giveaway and On-Field Autograph Session

For information on Goldeyes Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

