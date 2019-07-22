Promo Preview: Wild West, Micah Tyler Concert and More

The Crawdads return Tuesday for Dollar Dog Tuesday thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM! Hot dogs are $1 and you can bring in your dog for just $1 thanks to Cody Law Firm. The 'Dads will have the an in-game dog show so be sure to sign your dog up!

Tuesday is also Craft Beer Tuesday and fans can enjoy discounted $2 craft beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm. Get Tickets

Wednesday is Video Game Night. The 'Dads will turn one of the luxury suites into a game room so stop by to test your skills for $5 a session.

It is also Kids Win Wednesday and all kids 12 and under receive a free ticket, free meal voucher, and free bounce house, speed pitch and carousel voucher thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry!

Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will be at the stadium for a wine sampling on the concourse.

First pitch is set for 7pm and the gates will open an hour before. Get Tickets

Thursday evening will be the Crawdads Tribute to Tom Hanks, featuring themed on-field contests and more. Fans who dress up as their favorite Tom Hanks character such as Woody or Forrest Gump, can get a discounted $6 ticket.

Don't forget it's Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

16 oz beer $2

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

First pitch is set for 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. Get Tickets

We got the horses in the back! Friday night is Wild West Night at the Frans! The 'Dads will be rocking specialty jerseys featuring an old west town. The jerseys will be up for auction via the Live Source App. You do not need to be present to place your bid or to win. Fans who wear their cowboys boots and hats can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game!

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks presented by PDQ, Sharp Business Systems, and Big Dawg 92.1.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm. Get Tickets

On Saturday Micah Tyler will be in town for a post-game Christian Concert presented by the Billy Graham Library, Gardner-Webb University, Seagle Electric, and 106.9 The Light. The Crawdads game will get underway at 5pm and the concert will begin immediately following the game.

Get Tickets

The series against the Tourists continues Sunday with a Father/Daughter Date Night. Date night packages are available for $25 and includes 2 game tickets and 2 meal vouchers. The first 20 fathers and daughters to sign up can also play catch on the field before the game and the first nine daughters can participate in the Field of Dreams and run out with the Crawdads for the National Anthem. Packages are available by calling (828) 322-3000.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church courtesy of PDQ.

Sunday is also hospitality night! Hospitality and service industry professionals can get a free ticket to the game. Family and friends can purchase additional tickets for $6.

The game will start at 5pm and the gates open at 4pm. Get Tickets

The homestand finishes off with Make a Difference Monday presented by Catawba Shoe Store! Fans who donate at least $5 worth of new baby items for the March of Dimes will get a free ticket to the game.

The Crawdads will take on the Asheville Tourists at 7pm. Gates will open at 6pm. Get Tickets

