Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2019 Inductees

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2019, naming players Mike Montei and Kiki Cuyler, and Coach Tony Cadden, to the 17th annual Hall of Fame class.

Cadden and Montei were selected by fan voting while Cuyler was chosen by the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Committee

The three new inductees will be honored prior to the RiverDogs' Saturday, August 3 home game against Delmarva Shorebirds at 6:05pm, and will have their names inscribed on the Hall of Fame list located on the main concourse of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Riley Park.

Kiki Cuyler - A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame (1968) who played for the minor league Charleston Pals in 1922 (131 games) at Hampton Park; was an outfielder for 18 seasons (1921-38) with the Pirates, Cubs, Reds and Brooklyn Dodgers; burst into the Pirates lineup in '24, batting .354 as a rookie and the next year led the NL in triples (26), and runs (144), batted .357 while leading the Pirates to the World Series against Walter "Big Train" Johnson and the Senators; the next year he led the NL in runs (113) and stolen bases (35); traded to the Cubs, he continued to be a star over the next 7½ seasons, hitting over .300 five times, and helping them to the '29 and '33 World Series; named a starting outfielder on the NL's All-Star team (the second to be held); career totals were 1,879 games, 2,299 hits, 1,305 runs, 128 home runs, 1,065 RBI, 328 stolen bases and a .321 career average, hitting over .300 10 times (topping at .360 in 1929).

Tony Cadden- Played at Country Day High School winning three state championships (1973-75); played infield at North Greenville College. Following college he coached recreation baseball on James Island, which included coaching a team in the South Carolina Collegiate Summer League for two years and took the SC College All-Stars to Cincinnati for the Collegiate Summer League World Series. Tony coached American Legion Post 147 baseball team for 20 years, raising over $100,000 during his tenure to fund the program so players would not have to pay to play. He led Post 147 teams to several league titles and a pair of state runner-up titles with more than 100 of his players going on to play collegiately of which eight former players played professional baseball. He was also an associate scout for the Texas Rangers for eight years and is currently an associate Scout for the New York Mets. Tony currently serves as an assistant baseball coach for Porter Gaud.

Michael R. "Mike" Montei - A walk-on that did not play high school baseball, Mike was a two-time member of the All-Southern Conference baseball team and a four-year letterman ...when he graduated in 1987 his 30 wins made him the all-time winningest pitcher in the modern era at The Citadel and in military college history... held school records for most innings pitched in a season (99.1 in '87), career (315), and most appearances (64) ...regarded as a control pitcher, as a starter and reliever he averaged just 1.3 walks per 9 innings and was enshrined in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

Previous Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees

2018 - Lewis Elmore "Lukey" Dudley

Jerry Stoots

Richard "Dick" Jones

2017 - Philip Hartig

R.J. Swindle

Ryan Johnson

John Couch

2016 - Ted Byrne

Chris Campbell

Nick Chigges

Joe Riley, Jr.

Mike Veeck

2015 - Pete Ayoub

John Chalus

Lee Curtis

2014 - Reese Havens

David Hoffman

Billy Swails, Jr.

2013 - Steven Jackson

Drew Meyer

Britt Reames

2012 - Gettys Glaze

Tom Hatley

John Rhodes

2011 - Bill Ackerman

Roberto Alomar

Mike Kimbrell

2010 - Lee Glaze

Fred Jordan

D.K. Walters

Kenny Wilkinson

2009 - John Dodds, Jr.

W.S. "Bull" Durham

Donald Morillo

Doug Pounder

2008 - Bryce Florie

Danny Jones

Charley Smith

Richard Wieters

2007 - 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Star Team

1990 Citadel World Series Team

Anthony Jenkins

Modie Risher

2006 - Ty Cline

Mike Cook

Gary McJunkin

Chal Port

2005 - John Candelaria

2004 - David Cone

2003 - Willie Randolph

Gorman Thomas

