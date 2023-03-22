Princeton University, Incarnate Word Pitchers Ink Contracts for 2023

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the addition of two more pitchers for the upcoming season. Joining the team will be Princeton's reliever Jacob Faulkner and Incarnate Word starter Micah Berens.

Jacob Faulkner is set to join Green Bay's roster following his sophomore campaign at Princeton University. After not seeing any action as a true freshman, he's been the most frequently-used arm out of the Tigers' bullpen this year. In nine appearances this spring, Faulkner has posted a 1-0 record with a 4.87 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched. In these outings, he's struck out 16 batters and recorded the only three saves the Tigers have had all year. One of these saves was a two-inning shutout over the Duke Blue Devils. Their season continues this upcoming Saturday, March 25, with a double-header against Dartmouth.

Micah Berens will join the Rockers this summer after his first season at University of the Incarnate Word. The right-hander transferred to the University after he spent his sophomore season pitching at Weatherford College, where he accumulated a 3-2 record across 18 appearances (seven starts). This season with Incarnate Word, he's made five total appearances with three starts for the Cardinals. Over these appearances, he has a 1-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and 14 strikeouts. His first win this year came against Southern University where he threw seven innings and only allowed one earned run. His season continues when Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian University on Friday, March 24.

