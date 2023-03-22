18 Giveaways Highlight Dock Spiders 2023 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2023 schedule is highlighted by 18 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season! The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features four bobbleheads, a reversible bucket hat, a snapback hat, and one pair of socks.

SOUVENIR 7 GIVEAWAY ITEMS:

Saturday, June 3 - Reversible Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank (first 500 fans)

Thursday, June 15 - Dock Spiders Socks presented by Envision Greater Fond du Lac (first 500 fans)

Sunday, June 25 - Cancer Awareness Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 8 - Braelon Allen Bobblehead presented by Holiday Automotive (first 500 fans)

Sunday, July 16 - Snapback Hat presented by Summit Automotive (first 500 fans)

Friday, July 28 - Shantymen BobbleBoy presented by Fleet Farm (first 500 fans)

Saturday, August 5 - Chandler Simpson Bobblehead presented by Silica For Your Home (first 500 fans)

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEMS:

Monday, May 30 - Memorial Day - 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union (all fans)

Friday, June 2 - Rally Towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance (first 500 fans)

Friday, June 16 - Dock Spiders Pint Glass presented by Bud Light (first 500 fans 21 and over)

Sunday, June 18 - Can Koozie presented by MLB Network (first 500 fans)

Thursday, June 22 - Snapback Hat presented by TDS (first 500 fans)

Thursday, June 29 - Kids Cape Giveaway as part of Comic Book Heroes Night presented by 99.5 WPKR (all kids)

Tuesday, July 4 - Military Appreciation Snapback Hat presented by Summit Automotive (first 500 fans)

Friday, July 7 - 2022 Draft Class Player Card Set presented by Real Sportscards (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 22 - Arañas de Muelle Foam Finger presented by Moraine Park Technical College (first 500 fans)

Friday, August 4 - Rally Towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance (first 500 fans)

Friday, August 11 - Rally Towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance (first 500 fans)

