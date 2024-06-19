Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC June 21

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa left back Matteo de Brienne

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa left back Matteo de Brienne(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table and travels to Alberta for the first time this season, clashing with Cavalry FC on Friday night (KO 9pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Ottawa suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, despite dominating proceedings, while Cavalry FC were held to yet another draw in a clash with Vancouver FC in Kelowna, BC - the first edition of the CPL 'On Tour' series.

Here's everything you need to know before Friday's match in Alberta.

Atlético Ottawa is five (5) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 10 matches in the 2024 season (6-3-1).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético lost their first match of the season against York United at TD Place (2-1).

Goal: Amer Didić

Last time out in the CPL, Cavalry FC (6th place, 2-7-1) was held to a goalless draw against Vancouver FC (0-0).

Local defender Matteo de Brienne (from Barrhaven) has been a stand-out performer recently with his long throw leading to Didić's goal last weekend (for which he wasn't credited an assist).

The 22-year-old earned a 'Performance of the Match' and 'Team of the Week' spot after beating Valour last week and was named 'Player of the Match' by the Atlético fans last weekend.

De Brienne has the joint second-most interceptions in the CPL (17).

The left-back leads the Atlético team in duels won (63) and aerial duels won (23) while also having the third-most tackles won (15), clearances (26) and recoveries (40).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (18) with the highest goals per match (1.80).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (95) but leads in shots on target (52) with 55% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (4) and the second-best defence in the league (8 goals conceded).

This is the second clash of the season between these two teams, with the first ending in a 2-2 draw at TD Place.

Central-defender, Amer Didić, opened the score early in the second half before a Kris Twardek own-goal in the last minute earned Cavalry a point.

Atlético's all-time record against Cavalry is their best against any other team.

Cavalry have tied seven (7) of their opening 10 matches, with two (2) wins and one (1) defeat.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-2D-3L; 21 goals scored, 12 goals conceded.

Images from this story



Atlético Ottawa left back Matteo de Brienne

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 19, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC June 21 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.