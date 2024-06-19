Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - - Pacific FC meet York United FC for the second time the season at 4:00 p.m. PT at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. The Tridents defeated York 2-0 on May 4 at home. Now second place Pacific FC takes on fifth place York, the two clubs are just two points apart in the tight CPL standings. Here's everything you need to know about today's match:

Wrapping up the Road Trip: Pacific FC will play their final away game for June in a midweek matchup against York United, in Toronto. The Tridents return home for a B.C. Derby next week against Vancouver FC.

Zadravec's Debut: Zadravec made his CPL debut on Friday night against Valour and earned himself the Gatorade man of the match. The keeper signed a short-term replacement contract earlier that day, and made three crucial saves to help his team earn a critical three points.

Hustling Offense: The offense was busy last game scoring three goals off of 13 shots. Eric Lajeunesse, Steffen Yeates and Sean Young earned spots on the CPL's team of the week from their attack as the win moved the Tridents into second place, two points ahead of York United. Pacific will look to lean on this offensive momentum as they head into their upcoming game against York and finish off the road trip with a strong performance.

