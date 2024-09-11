Preseason Week 2 Preview

September 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will look to conclude its pre-season with three more tests beginning Wednesday Night, before a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday with the Tri-City Storm.

Solid Week Of Pre-Season Hockey.

While the Omaha Lancers did not get the result they wanted night one against the Lincoln Stars last week, the Lancers still would put out a solid showing in what had to take a last minute desperation for Lincoln to rally past Omaha. Friday, the Lancers responded with a strong showing from goaltender Kam Hendrickson against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Cam VanSickle would cap off the day with the game winner to help propel the Lancers past the 'Herd. Saturday would conclude in what turned out to be a strong week from Omaha. The Lancers would take on the Fargo Force on day three, with the Lancers starting out slow, but eventually would prevail 3-2 over the defending champs. The Lancers would receive goals from Caden Lee, Dakotah Bailey, and Sam Scheetz. In all, the Lancers would score with 6 different goal scorers in week one of the pre-season-showing the scoring depth the 'orange and black' could get this season.

Back Home Against An I-29 Foe.

The Lancers will open the week Wednesday Night (9/11) at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Sioux City Musketeers. The Lancers and Sioux City have gone back and forth in the pre-season over the years with Omaha holding a 5-5-0-1 record against the Muskies in the Tier One era. This will be the first time the Lancers will host Sioux City in Ralston during pre-season play since 2021. During this pre-season Sioux City leads all USHL clubs in fighting majors with 4 of them so far.

Home-And-Home With The Storm.

The Lancers will conclude their pre-season with the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday. The Lancers have historically struggled with the Storm in the pre-season with Omaha holding a 6-13-2-1 record against Tri-City dating back to September of '02. In fact, the Lancers have never defeated Tri-City on home ice in pre-season play.

Broadcast Information

Wednesday Night's game against the Sioux City Musketeers will take place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop will be at 7:00 PM CST. Friday Night's game against the Tri-City Storm will also be at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop for that one will also be at 7:00 PM CST. Finally, Saturday Night's game will conclude the Lancers' pre-season in Kearney, Nebraska at the Viaero Center against the Tri-City Storm once again. Puck drop for this game will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch all the games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of of the Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

