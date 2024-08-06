Preseason Tickets on Sale Now

August 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Tickets are on sale now for all three preseason home games at RBC Centre in Dartmouth. A limited amount of General Admission tickets are available through the Ticketmaster Account Manager here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mooseheads.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for youth 16 & under (plus applicable service fees).

Game Schedule Date Away Home Time Venue

Wednesday, August 21st Cape Breton Halifax 7pm RBC Centre

Friday, August 23rd Moncton Halifax 7pm RBC Centre

Friday, September 13th Cape Breton Halifax 7pm RBC Centre

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2024

Preseason Tickets on Sale Now - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.