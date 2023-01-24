Premium Giveaway Nights Return to Toyota Field in 2023

Mark your calendars now! Fan favorite giveaways are back on the Rocket City Trash Pandas promotional calendar! During the 2023 season, the team will host five bobblehead giveaway nights at Toyota Field, as well as the first ever Trash Pandas Garden Gnome.

These come in addition to the weekly promotions, with each day of the week bringing a different fun element to the ballpark experience. The first giveaways for the 2023 season include:

Tuesday, April 18 - Logan O'Hoppe Bobblehead, presented by Trustmark: The bobblehead features O'Hoppe in his catching position and will be given out to 1,500 adults ages 18 and up ahead of the 6:05 p.m. game against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Currently the top prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization, O'Hoppe was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deadline deal last August. Once he landed in Rocket City on August 4, he blasted off for the rest of the season with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and a .473 on-base percentage to lead the Southern League in all three categories. Afterwards, he was rewarded with his first career promotion to the Angels in late September, becoming the 15th former Trash Pandas player to debut in the big leagues for the Angels.

Sunday, April 23 - Sprocket On The Move Bobblehead, Presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau: This bobblehead features Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket in his signature all-terrain vehicle and will be given to 1,000 kids ages 17 and under before the 2:35 p.m. game against Biloxi.

Tuesday, May 16 - Bryce Teodosio Inside-The-Park Home Run Bobblehead, presented by SportsMED: Commemorating the most iconic home run in Trash Pandas history, this bobblehead will be given away to 1,500 adults ages 18 and up before the 6:35 p.m. contest against the Birmingham Barons.

On June 19, 2022, Teodosio ran his way into Trash Pandas history. With the score tied against Montgomery in the seventh inning, he crushed a fly ball to deep right field that bounced off the wall. As it rolled away from the right fielder, Teodosio circled the bases at full speed, diving headfirst into home with the first inside-the-park home run in Rocket City history. The homer gave the home team a 2-1 lead in a game they would win 7-2, clinching the first playoff berth in team history as North Division First Half Champions.

Tuesday, June 20 - Chase Silseth Garden Gnome, presented by Waynes Pest Control: The first ever Trash Pandas Garden Gnome will be given to 1,500 adults ages 18 and older ahead of the 6:35 p.m. game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Silseth was stellar for the Trash Pandas in 2022, going 7-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 110 over just 83 innings for Rocket City. He started the first no-hitter in franchise history on September 3, 2022, throwing seven brilliant innings to get the win. Silseth also became the first player drafted in 2021 to reach the big leagues when the Angels called him up on May 13 for his MLB debut. That night, he threw six scoreless innings to defeat Oakland for his first MLB victory.

Wednesday, July 5 - Zach Neto Bobblehead, presented by Inline Electric: This bobblehead featuring Neto at the plate with his signature leg kick will be given to 1,500 adults ages 18 and older before the 6:35 p.m. game against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Angels' first-round selection in the 2022 draft, Neto wasted little time in reaching Double-A and starred for the Trash Pandas in the second half of the season, hitting .320 over his 30 games for Rocket City while also hitting the first playoff home run in Toyota Field history. Currently ranked as the Angels' number two prospect, Neto will look to build on that success in his first full professional season in 2023.

Tuesday, September 5 - Sonny DiChiara Halo Blue Bobblehead: The final bobblehead of the season features Alabama native Sonny DiChiara in the Trash Pandas' new Halo Blue uniform, which will be given out to 1,500 adults ages 18 and older before the 6:05 p.m. game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

DiChiara was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2022 draft following a sensational season for Auburn, where he was named SEC Player of the Year and helped carry the Tigers to the College World Series. He joined Rocket City for his professional debut and began his career with a 17-game on-base streak, including his professional debut on July 30 when he reached base five times.

The full Trash Pandas promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks. Single game tickets will go on sale in late February. Rocket City opens the season on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against Chattanooga at Toyota Field.

