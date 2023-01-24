Blue Wahoos, GoTeez Partner on Team Store Agreement

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday a partnership with GoTeez Clothing Company to enhance the team store experience at Blue Wahoos Stadium. As part of the agreement, the official team store at Blue Wahoos Stadium will be re-named as the GoTeez Bait & Tackle Team Store and GoTeez will produce and provide many of the team's retail apparel options during the 2023 season and beyond.

"We are very excited to partner with GoTeez to continue to build on our team store experience for fans," general manager Steve Brice said. "This partnership will allow us to add new, creative apparel designs to our team store and receive and re-stock merchandise much more quickly throughout the year."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Blue Wahoos," said Brian Johnston, President of GoTeez Clothing Company. "As a Floridian, I understand what a gem the Wahoos are to Minor League Baseball. We can't wait to bring awesome new designs and fabrics into the GoTeez Bait and Tackle Team Store! Go Wahoos!"

GoTeez Clothing Company, based in Tennessee, has assisted organizations worldwide with apparel solutions since 1993, providing screen printing, embroidery, sublimation, signage, vehicle wraps, and promotional goods. The company also partners with the Tennessee Smokies in the Southern League, providing merchandise at the GoTeez Locker Room and GoTeez Upper Deck store locations at Smokies Stadium, and are a licensed apparel provider with Minor League Baseball.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the defending Southern League champions. The Blue Wahoos will host Opening Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola on Friday, April 7 against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 PM. Season Memberships, mini plans, and group outings for the upcoming season are available now at BlueWahoos.com and by calling (850) 934-8444.

