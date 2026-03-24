Premier Performances: Sveindís Jónsdóttir

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Over the course of two matchweeks, @AngelCityFC's Sveindís Jónsdóttir has tallied two goals and two assists. An elite start to the season for the Icelandic forward.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026

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