Pregame Notes: River Cats at Giants

Back Like They Never Left: The Sacramento River Cats take the field for the first time since the end of the 2023 season when they suffered a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Salt Lake Bees.

This will be their first home contest since their home portion ended with a 7-0 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In all, Sacramento split its final 12 games of the 2023 season with an even 6-6 record, winning four of six against the Space Cowboys before taking only two of six against the Bees.

You Sellout: Today's exhbition contest between the Sacramento River Cats and the San Francisco Giants is sold out, marking the 103rd sellout in Sutter Health Park history, the first since they battled the El Paso Chihuahuas in front of a capacity crowd on August 31, 2019 (3-0 loss). Of the 102 sellouts on record, the River Cats are almost exactly .500 in such games, having won 50 game in front of a packed house while losing 51 (also hosted All-Star Game in 2005).

Familiar Faces: Today's River Cats roster will feature many fan favorites from last season, including IF Trenton Brooks, IF Casey Schmitt, IF David Villar, IF Donovan Walton, IF Brett Wisely, OF Wade Meckler, and OF Heliot Ramos. Last season, Schmitt smacked his way to a .300 along with four homers and 33 RBI, while Villar, the 2022 Pacific Coast League MVP, launched 17 homers to go with 51 RBI and a .272 average. On the mound, returning faces include RHP Tanner Andrews, River Cats 2023 Pitcher of the Year RHP Nick Avila, RHP Mason Black, RHP RJ Dabovich, LHP Erik MIller, RHP Randy Rodriguez, RHP Cody Stashak, and LHP Nick Swiney.

Last season, Avila not only tied the River Cats' franchise marks for wins (14) and games pitched (56), but also led all of Triple-A in victories and was the first to do so while finishing undefeated (14- 0) since at least 2000. Miller was the saves leader in 2023 for the River Cats, converting 14-for-17 chances which was the most since Jeremy McBryde tallied 17 in 2014.

Well Hello: New faces for today's exhibition game roster include RHP John Michael Bertrand, RHP Blayne Enlow, RHP Justin Garza, RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Tommy Romero, RHP Carson Seymour, and LHP Carson Whisenhunt. On the position side, newcomers include C Cooper Hummel, C Zach Morgan, C Andy Thomas, IF Otto Lopez, OF Yusniel Diaz, and OF Chase Pinder.

Tower to Bay (Bridges): In 2023, there were a total of 36 players to play in a game for both the Sacramento River Cats and the San Francisco Giants (rehab or rostered). Of those 36, there were 10 River Cats who made their MLB debuts including: RHP Tristan Beck, LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Ryan Walker, RHP Keaton Winn, C Patrick Bailey, IF Tyler Fitzgerald, IF Marco Luciano, OF Luis Matos, OF Wade Meckler, and IF Casey Schmitt.

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa: Though today's game is played at Sutter Health Park, the San Francisco Giants will serve as the home team from the third-base dugout while the Sacramento River Cats will occupy the first-base side as the visitors. Last year, the River Cats batted .242 at Sutter Health Park, hammering 87 home runs and scoring 351 runs (batted .273 on the road with 102 homers and 466 runs scored). Meanwhile, as the home team last year the Giants batted .238 with 81 home runs and 311 runs scored (batted .232 on the road with 93 home runs and 363 runs scored). From the bump, Sacramento logged a 4.48 ERA at home with 741 strikeouts in 683.0 IP (6.41 road ERA with 623 strikeouts in 613.2 IP) while San Francisco posted a 3.52 ERA with 693 strikeouts in 738.0 IP at home (road ERA of 4.55 with 666 strikeouts in 696.2 IP).

Today in Baseball History: March 24, 1889 -- The minor league season opens with the California League in San Francisco and Stockton. This year's new rules include the first legal substitution rule and the reduction of balls for a walk from 5 to 4. The substitution rule, which allows a team to designate one man to be put into the game at the captain's discretion at the end of any inning, will soon be modified.

Today in Baseball History (pt. 2): March 24, 2001 -- During an exhibition game against the Giants, Diamondback hurler Randy Johnson's fastball hits and instantly kills a dove flying in front of home plate. The bird appears to explode as the National League Cy Young winner's pitch sends it over catcher Rod Barajas' head.

