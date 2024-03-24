Aviators Open 41st Season in the Silver State & Host Reno Aces in Season & Home Opener of Fri, March 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark

March 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Reno Aces, Triple-Affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, in the 2024 season and home opener of Friday, March 29 at 7:05 p.m. The first homestand will consist of three games and the Aviators will then host the Aces on Saturday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 at 12:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Aviators begin their 41st season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, March 29: Post-game Fireworks!

Saturday, March 30: *Aviators Hooded Windbreaker Night, presented by Pulte Homes

Sunday, March 31: Easter

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

Aviators Manager Fran Riordan - **2019 & 2023 PCL Manager of the Year**

Career Summary: He has recorded 23 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Oakland Athletics organization for the past nine seasons (2015-23). He has compiled an overall managerial record over 22 seasons of 1,235-1,196 (.508). He ranks eighth among active leaders in minor league managerial wins (entering the 2024 season).

2023: Named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year for the second time in four seasons. The Aviators compiled an overall record of 75-74 (.508) and finished in third place in the West Division.

Triple-A Las Vegas: He has a four-year record of 294-271 (.520). He is 30 wins shy of becoming Las Vegas' all-time leader in managerial wins: 1. Jerry Royster, 1996-98; 2005-06 (323-387, .455); 2. Wally Backman, 2013-16 (309-267, .536).

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 (3rd in PCL) for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,268 (sellout) vs. Reno on September 22 and all-time attendance total now stands at 14,104,582. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-23).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over four seasons (2019, 2021-23) is 2,103,571 which includes 81 sellouts.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (March 31, April 14, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (June 30, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 8) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2024 campaign marks the 15th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces (Reno won series 22-games-to-8)

2023: Reno Aces (Reno won series, 15-games-to-9, Reno retains trophy)

Following the three-game homestand, the Aviators will embark on their first road trip of the campaign to Houston, Texas to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The six-game series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, April 2-7.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

About Las Vegas Aviators®

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2023 campaign marked the 41st calendar season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball of the Pacific Coast League and the fourth season in Las Vegas Ballpark (8,196).

The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+.

In 2021, Las Vegas led Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590.

The Aviators were the recipient of the 2021 Baseball America Triple-A Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues.

In 2022, Las Vegas led the PCL in home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910. It marked the second-highest attendance total for a single season in franchise history.

In 2023, Las Vegas recorded back-to-back seasons with 500,000+ home attendance (506,047 for an average of 6,838). In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019 - present) have reached 300,000+ in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019, 2021-23). The Aviators have played four seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986 and 1988.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.