Power Hitter Prince Fielder Leads Top Black Players in Beloit Baseball History

February 17, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - In celebration of Black History Month, throughout the month of February, teams across Minor League Baseball are taking a look back at five of the best Black players to suit up for their club.

While some of these standout performers went on long and illustrious Major League careers, others simply had great Minor League careers or, in some cases, just incredible one incredible season that went down as "a year for the ages."

Here is a look at five of the best Black baseball players ever to suit up in Beloit's 40-year history.

PRINCE FIELDER

Less than two months after first baseman Prince Fielder was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers as the seventh overall pick in 2002 - straight out of high school in Melbourne, Fla. - he already leaped a classification to play for the former Beloit Snappers in the Midwest League.

In 32 games during the second half of the 2002 season, he batted .241 with 11 RBI and three homers. But the following year in Beloit was Fielder's ascension into stardom. It would lead to following his father, 13-year MLB veteran Cecil Fielder, into the big leagues.

With father and son sharing an apartment in Beloit, Prince Fielder exploded in 2003 with a .313 batting average and .526 slugging percentage in 137 games. He bashed 27 homers, 22 doubles and drove in 112 runs during his 594 plate appearances. It became his best full-season numbers of his minor league career.

He was part of the 2004 Futures Game while in Double-A.

In 2005, he made his debut with the Brewers. That launched an MLB career that included being a six-time MLB All-Star and his name placed on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2021 for the first time, after retiring in 2016.

GREG VAUGHN

After being drafted for the fifth different time, this time by the Brewers as the fourth overall pick in 1986 as a college player for the Miami Hurricanes, Vaughn played the entire 1987 season in Beloit.

He posted his best numbers with Beloit of his minor league career, batting .305 in 139 games with a team record 33 homers and 105 RBI. He also scored a then-record 120 runs. The team back then was the Beloit Brewers as Milwaukee's Class A affiliate.

He collected 150 hits in 492 at-bats, along, including 31 doubles and 36 stolen bases. It equated into a .594 slugging percentage and 1.018 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

Following that 1987 season, Vaughn was named Midwest League co-MVP. Two years later, Vaughn began his 15-year MLB career. In 1993, he became the first Beloit player to play in an MLB All-Star Game.

RICKIE WEEKS JR.

Though he played just 20 games for the Beloit Snappers in 2003, Rickie Weeks Jr. left quite an impression.

Weeks became the second overall pick by the Brewers in the 2003 draft, following his sterling college career at Southern University. Prior to becoming a pro, Weeks was named Baseball America College Player of the Year in 2003 and winner of Golden Spikes Award as top amateur player.

Primarily a second baseman, Weeks collected 22 hits in 63 at-bats with Beloit in 2003, including eight doubles and 16 RBI, along with 15 walks for a .349 average, .556 slugging percentage and 1.050 OPS. Later that season, Weeks made his MLB debut with the Brewers on Sept. 15, 2003.

*Nicknamed "Slick," Weeks became an MLB All-Star in 2011 with the Brewers. He later played for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays before retirement. *

BILL HALL

After two years in Rookie League, Bill Hall played his first full, minor-league season in 2000 with Beloit. He batted .262 with 30 doubles and 41 RBI for the Beloit Brewers.

That season led into him making his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 1, 2002. He has distinction of playing for six different teams in an 11-year MLB career.

In September 2019, seven years after his last MLB game, the Brewers signed Hall to a one-day contract which enabled him to retire as a Brewer. It was Hall's wish to do so, crediting the Brewers for giving him the opportunity to play pro baseball as a kid from a small country town in Nettleton, Mississippi.

Hall was a sixth round pick by the Brewers in 1998 out of high school in Nettleton, Miss. He wound up being a solid utility player in the big leagues, playing three different infield positions (third base, shortstop, second base). He later became part of the Brewers Wall of Honor.

BEN REVERE

While on a fast path to the big leagues, Ben Revere was part of Beloit's affiliation with the Minnesota Twins when the outfielder was chosen in the first round (28**th** overall) in the 2007 draft.

He played 83 games for Beloit in 2008, posting the highest batting average (.379) and slugging percentage (.497) of his professional career. He had 129 hits and 43 RBI. His totals included 19 triples and 17 doubles along with 169 total bases that year.

That special season with the Beloit Snappers included Revere being named the Midwest League Player of the Year and Prospect of the Year, after chosen for both mid-season and post-season ML All-Star teams. He received the Sherry Robertson Award as the Twins minor league player of the year.

Baseball America chose him as a High-A All-Star following the season and the Twins' second best prospect at that time.

*Revere made his MLB debut with the Twins in September 2010. He then played eight MLB seasons for five different teams. *

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 17, 2022

Power Hitter Prince Fielder Leads Top Black Players in Beloit Baseball History - Beloit Sky Carp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.