Powell Signs Contract with River Sharks

January 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Today the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have signed Kyle Powell to a Standard Player Contract.

Powell, a 29-year-old right handed defenseman from Ajax, ONT, is a seven year veteran of the FPHL having played for the Danbury Titans, Watertown Wolves, and the Binghamton Black Bears. In 292 games at the FPHL level Kyle has 340 total points with 51 goals and 289 assists to his credit along with a championship ring from the 2017-18 season with Watertown. In addition to what he adds in the game Powell has been a locker room leader and will be looked to as a veteran in a young River Sharks locker room.

"Kyle is a game changing defenseman who I spent a lot of time with during my career. I know what he brings on and off the ice and bringing in a presence like Kyle will be an exciting addition to the River Sharks." Coach Tyler Gjurich said about the move.

The River Sharks are back in action at the First Arena on Friday January 19th at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK.#FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.