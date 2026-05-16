NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

POV: Behind the Glass at the #NLLFinals

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Clarke Petterson breaks through the defense to score in Game 1 of the NLL Finals

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 15, 2026


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