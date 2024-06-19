POST GAME INTERVIEW: Elijah Adekugbe on a Resilient Win for the Nine Stripes

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







After tonight's match at York Lions Stadium, Mitchell Tierney caught up with York United FC midfielder Elijah Adekugbe

