Position Preview: Potential Indians Outfielders Vying for Spots on MLB Roster

March 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Opening Day is on the horizon and the Indians outfield is taking shape. With the big-league roster still coming into focus, two Young Bucs look to make their major league debuts in 2025 while two veterans with a chance at making the club round out the position group.

Matt Gorski: Gorski, 27, returns to Indianapolis after spending all of 2024 with the club. The Indians 2024 Silver Slugger award winner set career-bests in games (113), hits (100), doubles (24), triples (5), RBI (67) and walks (38) during his third consecutive season appearing in the Circle City. In addition to his five triples, Gorski led the team with 23 home runs, a .522 slugging percentage, .841 OPS, 52 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases. The Fishers, Ind. native played his college ball at Indiana University and was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He has spent his full career in the Pirates system, earning non-roster invitations to MLB Spring Training each of the two seasons. In 15 spring games so far, Gorski has hit .429 (9-for-21) with four home runs and 13 RBI and is continuing to battle for a spot on the big-league roster.

Matt Fraizer: Fraizer made his Triple-A debut with the Indians last season and appeared in 45 games with a .261 batting average (36-for-138), nine doubles and 23 RBI. The 27-year-old boasts durability, appearing in over 100 games - primarily with Double-A Altoona - in each of the last four seasons. He was drafted by the Pirates in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft and has spent his full career in the organization.

Bryce Johnson: Johnson, a switch-hitter, split his 2024 season between Triple-A El Paso (74 games) and San Diego (47). At the Triple-A level, the 29-year-old hit .288 (75-for-260) and logged a career-high .838 OPS. He made his major league debut in 2022 with San Francisco and has appeared in 88 career MLB games. He signed as a minor league free agent on Jan. 6 and embarks on his first season with the Pirates organization. In 15 spring games, he owns a .292 batting average (7-for-24) and perfect fielding percentage across all three outfield positions and could crack the Pirates Opening Day roster.

Nick Solak: Solak, 30, transitioned to his ninth different major league organization when he signed with the Pirates as a minor league free agent on Dec. 6, 2024. The Illinois native spent his 2024 season with Triple-A Tacoma and appeared in 90 games, logging a .311 batting average (92-for-296) for his highest mark with at least 200 at bats since his 2016 campaign with Short-Season A Staten Island. Solak was primarily a second baseman before converting to the outfield in 2022. He made his MLB debut in 2019 with Texas and has appeared in 255 career major league games between the Rangers, Braves and Tigers. In 15 spring games with the Pirates, he is hitting .333 (8-for-24) and is looking for a spot on the Pirates roster.

