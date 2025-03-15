Nick Badders Honored with Royals' Matt Minker Award

March 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Kansas City Royals announced today that Omaha Storm Chasers Play-by-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager Nick Badders has been awarded the Matt Minker Dedication and Leadership Award. Each year, the Royals bestow the Minker Award upon a Minor League employee who exemplifies qualities of leadership and dedication to the Kansas City Royals organization. This is the second such award for a member of Kansas City's longstanding Triple-A affiliate.

"Nick is tremendous with handling multiple roles at the challenging Triple-A level and very deserving of this award," Mitch Maier, the Kansas City Royals Director of Player Development said. "His strong communication skills and consistent positivity have been a huge asset to the Royals organization."

Badders, the Livermore, California native and graduate of Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism, joined the Storm Chasers organization in 2023, serving as the Play-by-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager. In addition to calling Omaha's home and road games, Badders coordinates the club's relationship with the media, serves as the team's lead reporter, coordinates team travel, and serves as a key member of the Storm Chasers' marketing team.

"When you read the qualities that the Royals look for in the annual Matt Minker award-leadership and dedication to the organization-Nick is a deserving choice," Martie Cordaro, the Omaha Storm Chasers Team President said. "From the day he stepped foot in our offices at Werner Park, Nick has led the broadcast and public relations unit as well as dedicated himself to being a major contributor to baseball operations. I am excited to have him join the exemplary list of Royals honorees to have received this award, which is named for a beloved former owner of the Omaha Triple-A franchise."

Prior to his time in Omaha, Badders served in a similar role for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Kansas City's Double-A affiliate, from April 2021 until December 2022. He has a wealth of broadcast experience elsewhere, including with the Creighton Bluejays, Arkansas Razorbacks, Melbourne Aces, Elizabethton Twins, Sonoma Stompers, his alma mater Arizona State University, and the Kansas City Royals.

You can catch Nick Badders on the call for another great season of Omaha Storm Chasers baseball beginning March 28th, as the Chasers head to Des Moines to open 2025 against the Iowa Cubs. Omaha opens home play at Werner Park in Papillion on April 1st against the Louisville Bats.

