Ports Top Giants in Back-And-Forth Affair

Stockton, CA - The Ports scored six times in the seventh and eighth innings combined and stranded the tying run at second base in the bottom of the ninth in a come-from-behind 9-7 win over the San Jose Giants in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon in front of 4,923 fans at Banner Island Ballpark.

Without the benefit of a hit, the Ports (9-25) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second. Three straight walks issued by Giants starter Gerelmi Maldonado loaded the bases with nobody out before a wild pitch with Jose Escorche at the plate allowed Jose Mujica to score from third base to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. The Ports doubled their lead three batters later when Brennan Milone walked with two outs to force in Bjay Cooke making it 2-0.

The Giants (22-12) got a run in the top of the third when P.J. Hilson reached on a throwing error by Escorche with runners on second and third and tied the game at two on an RBI groundout by Diego Velasquez in the top of the sixth.

Stockton would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the sixth on two-out RBI single by Robert Puason to make it 3-2, only to see the Giants put together a big inning in the top of the seventh to take their first lead of the game. The inning began when Onil Perez drew a four-pitch walk against Ports' reliever Aaron Cohn, which was followed by a two-run homer to right center off the bat of Tanner O'Tremba to give San Jose a 4-3 lead. After another walk and a stolen base, Andrew Kachel left the yard with a drive just over the wall of the Back Porch in right field to make it 6-3 Giants.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Ports began their comeback against Giants reliever Miguel Mora. Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch to strat the frame and moved to second base on a balk and up to third on an errant pick-off throw. After Milone walked, Buelvas scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4. Henry Bolte then bounced into a force out and moved to second on a balk and scored when T.J. Schofield-Sam lined a double down the right field line to bring the Ports to within one at 6-5.

The Ports completed their comeback and took the lead against Tyler Vogel in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out after a hit by pitch and two walks, Bolte hit a bases-clearing double down the left field line to give the Ports the lead again 8-6. Bolte scored with two outs when Mujica blooped a single to center field to make it 9-6.

Tanner O'Tremba homered off Blaze Pontes to lead off the top of the ninth making it 9-7 but after a single, walk and an error loaded the bases with two outs, Pontes got Diego Velasquez to fly out to center field to end the ballgame.

Ports reliever TJ Czyz (1-0) picked up his first win of the season firing 1.1 hitless, scoreless innings with a strikeout. Vogel (3-2) took the loss for San Jose allowing four runs on two hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. Pontes shut the door for his second save of the season.

The Ports and Giants continue their series with game two on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

