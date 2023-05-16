Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies LHP Ryan Rolison (REHAB) and Nuts RHP Michael Morales are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the first of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Modesto. In two years, the Grizzlies have won 25 of their 49 matchups against the Nuts. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

MOTHER'S DAY MAGIC: The comeback claws were out on Mother's Day, as the Grizzlies walked-off on the Rawhide 6-5 Sunday afternoon. Fresno scored three runs in the ninth with Andy Perez scampering home on a wild pitch to seal the deal. It was the Grizzlies third walk-off of the year, second walk-off of the series and second walk-off on a wild pitch this season (April 16 vs. Stockton, Luis Mendez, 11th inning). Fresno earned a series victory and extended their win streak to a season-high four games. The Grizzlies improved to 22-2 at home and 39-9 all-time against the Rawhide, continuing their recent success against them with their 17th triumph in the last 19 matchups.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past nine games, the Grizzlies have scored 41 of their 55 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 23 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed four comeback wins and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks third in batting average (.320), tied for third in runs (26), fourth in OBP (.439), tied for fourth in triples (2), eighth in OPS (.879) and tied for 10th in hits (32). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks third in homers (7), fourth in slugging percentage (.500), sixth in OPS (.889), tied for sixth in walks (22), tied for eighth in extra-base hits (12) and tied for 10th in RBI (20). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for sixth in RBI (21) and tied for eighth in hits (33). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for sixth in walks (22) and eighth in OBP (.423). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks tied for seventh in homers (4) and ninth in slugging percentage (.466). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for fourth in triples (2). Finally, first baseman and outfielder Parker Kelly ranks seventh in OBP (.430).

ROLISON ON REHAB: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Ryan Rolison, who will make a rehab start. This is the first time Fresno will have a rehabber while affiliated with the Rockies. Rolison is currently on the Rockies 60-day IL after shoulder surgery. He has not pitched since 2021. You can read more about Rolison on Page 2 of the Game Notes.

STARTING PITCHING SUCCESS: The Grizzlies rotation achieved five quality starts during the series against the Visalia Rawhide. Over the six games, Fresno starters went 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA. They combined to hurl 36 innings, allowing seven runs (all earned) on 21 hits and eight walks while fanning 37. All six starters in the series tied or surpassed their career-highs in innings with Blake Adams and Jordy Vargas tossing seven frames each. Connor Staine was once again the starting pitcher for a Fresno shutout, their second of the season. Staine's outing earned him California League Pitcher of the Week.

FEEL THE STAINE: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. Staine's impressive start on Saturday, May 13 versus Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Rawhide. Staine delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six scoreless innings. The 22-year-old allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional-best with seven strikeouts. It was Staine's second time this season starting a game where it ended in a Grizzlies shutout win. The UCF product gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fourth California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-3), Red (8-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (3-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 17, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-1, 1.20) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (2-1, 5.83)

MAY 18, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 3.91) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (0-2, 9.00)

MAY 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (3-1, 4.65) vs. Modesto LHP Brandon Schaeffer (2-2, 3.38)

MAY 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 5.26) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (3-2, 4.42)

Transactions:

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL)

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

