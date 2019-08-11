Ports Stymie Quakes, Force Rubber Match

Stockton, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped game two of the series with the Stockton Ports, falling by a final score of 5-0 on Saturday night.

The final regular-season matchup between the Quakes (67-50, 26-23) and the Ports (55-62, 22-27) will be a rubber match, as both Rancho and Stockton have grabbed a win in the first two tilts of the set.

Pitching stole the spotlight through the early-goings of the contest, until the Ports broke it open late.

Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics' top prospect, shined for Stockton in three scoreless frames, striking out seven hitters in that span. Wills Montgomerie, in his first appearance for Rancho since July 22nd, produced a solid outing with 2.1 scoreless innings and five punchouts.

Alfonso Rivas broke the scoring seal in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI sacrifice fly, giving the Ports a 1-0 lead. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Stockton laid a four-spot on the Quakes' bullpen, highlighted by a Jonah Bride two-RBI single.

Michael Danielak (3-0) was the figure-head for the Stockton pitching staff and their all-around shutout effort, earning the win with his 2.1 innings and five strikeouts.

Austin Hamilton (5-3) shouldered the loss, despite pitching well in his 3.1 innings of work. The southpaw allowed one earned run and struck out three.

In the regular-season finale between the two squads, the Quakes will give the ball to RHP Michael Grove (0-5) and the Ports will call upon RHP Xavier Altamirano (5-8).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Rancho will return home for the start of a six-game home stand, opening up a three-game series against the Modesto Nuts. Tuesday's contest is a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where 10 CRV-eligible bottles or cans will grant a free ticket to the game! For tickets throughout the second-to-last home stand of the season, visit rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

