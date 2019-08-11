Nuts Take Series with 5-2 Win

SAN JOSE, CA. - Clay Chandler's strong start held up in the Modesto Nuts' 5-2 win over the San Jose Giants on Sunday night at Excite Ballpark.

After Connor Kopach homered two batters into the game for the Nuts (55-65; 25-25), Chandler worked with an early lead before he gave up a pair of solo home runs in the fourth. That was all the righty allowed over his six innings of work with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Nuts came back to take the lead in the sixth against Giants (54-65; 24-26) starter Tristan Beck (L, 0-1). Joe Rizzo singled to start a four-run rally. Jack Larsen tied the game with a RBI double before he scored the go-ahead run on Ariel Sandoval's RBI double. Johnny Adams took a bases loaded walk and Jose Caballero lifted a sac fly.

Kyle Wilcox tossed two hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Ray Kerr (S, 3/3) slammed the door shut with a perfect ninth.

The Nuts are off on Monday before opening a three-game set with the Quakes in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

