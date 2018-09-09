Ports Sink Rawhide with Early Offense

VISALIA, CA - The Stockton Ports used an early three-run rally and continued to add on throughout the game to clinch a convincing 11-2 win to force a game five tomorrow night.

The Ports got to Visalia starter Cole Stapler (L, 0-1) for three runs on five hits in the second and never looked back. Stockton (2-2) added on with single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to take a 5-0 lead.

After Visalia (2-2) scored their first run in the eighth inning when Renae Martinez doubled and scored on a groundout by Jasrado Chisholm. But the momentum shift was short lived as Stockton would jump on Robby Sexton, taking advantage of an error to push across six runs, capped by a three-run homer from Sandber Pimentel.

The Rawhide scored again in the bottom of the ninth when Daulton Varsho walked and was plated on a wild pitch, but the Visalia rally would fall short.

Ports starter Grant Holmes delivered his best outing of the season for Stockton, tossing four no-hit innings while striking out five. He allowed only one baserunner: a first-inning walk to Chisholm. Zack Erwin (W, 1-0) picked up the final five innings for the Ports and allowed two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

Eight different Ports hitters recorded a hit and five different players had a multi-hit performance. Sandber Pimentel led Stockton with four RBI and two runs scored. Brett Siddall, Viosergy Rosa, and Luke Persico all had two hits and scored a pair of runs.

The Rawhide mustered three hits: singles by Marcus Wilson and Pavin Smith and Martinez's double. Chisholm walked twice and recorded the lone RBI for the Rawhide.

Visalia and Stockton will now play in a decisive game five at Banner Island Ballpark tomorrow night. The Rawhide will send LHP Sebastian Kessay (0-1, 13.50/0-0, -.--) against a to-be-announced Stockton starter. First pitch is at 6:10 PM and the live radio broadcast will be available on rawhidebaseball.com.

